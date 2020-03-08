Team needs to be left alone, time to introspect, says Smriti Mandhana Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hindustan Times Women’s T20 World Cup: Team needs to be left alone, time to introspect - Smriti Mandhana https://t.co/vQF6jnkbj6 2 minutes ago HT Sports #INDvAUS | Team needs to be left alone, time to introspect - Smriti Mandhana https://t.co/NwCIRSFApc 3 minutes ago SportsGridUK Team needs to be left alone, time to introspect, says Smriti Mandhana https://t.co/q1Cb8nnvUa https://t.co/RPyl37rh3o 9 minutes ago Sampathkumar RT @IExpressSports: "This is a time to introspect. Failure teaches you a lot more than success. The team needs to be left alone and think o… 11 minutes ago Express Sports "This is a time to introspect. Failure teaches you a lot more than success. The team needs to be left alone and thi… https://t.co/SGBLuhk9Dp 13 minutes ago Dynamo ICC T20 World Cup | Team Needs to be Left Alone, Time to Introspect: Smriti Mandhana https://t.co/UKIdhZEt7A https://t.co/ZYMpfRCs66 17 minutes ago Somsirsa Chatterjee ICC T20 World Cup | Team Needs to be Left Alone, Time to Introspect: Smriti Mandhana https://t.co/xZ3WDwWEWV https://t.co/LHH8PFxpkj 27 minutes ago Firstpost Sports "This is a time to introspect. Failure teaches you a lot more than success. The team needs to be left alone and thi… https://t.co/aZoen4CG7B 37 minutes ago