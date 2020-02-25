Global  

Manchester United legend Roy Keane blasts Liverpool’s Adam Lallana – ‘My daughter’s probably stronger’

talkSPORT Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Roy Keane took the opportunity to have an amusing dig at Adam Lallana ahead of Chelsea vs Everton on Sunday. While working as a pundit for Sky, the former Manchester United midfielder questioned Liverpool’s number 20. 🗣"Everton will be tougher than Liverpool, Lallana was in midfield and my daughters probably stronger" Roy Keane 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TZaUHy62Wx […]
