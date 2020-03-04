Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ferrari F1 travel plans going ahead despite Italy lockdown

Ferrari F1 travel plans going ahead despite Italy lockdown

Autosport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Ferrari Formula 1 team says its preparations for the Australian GP are continuing as planned, despite the lockdown announced by the Italian government on Saturday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

GP chiefs on tenterhooks over potential Ferrari ban

Australian Grand Prix bosses are waiting nervously to see if the sport's biggest team, Ferrari, could fall victim to a travel ban from Italy and miss the race in...
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ferrariredhead9

Ferrari red head RT @F1racing13: Ferrari F1 travel plans going ahead despite Italy lockdown - https://t.co/hPzjRpSAov https://t.co/QEtu4K7Th9 #f1 #formula1… 6 hours ago

Bulldog665

Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld RT @TheSun: Ferrari travel plans for Australian Grand Prix going ahead as planned despite Italy's coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/IIBtKWl… 10 hours ago

JoeRuther

joe.ruther RT @f1boxes1: Ferrari F1 travel plans going ahead despite Italy lockdown https://t.co/8nstiepdjh https://t.co/zX8KLBdjCY 10 hours ago

f1boxes1

F1boxes Ferrari F1 travel plans going ahead despite Italy lockdown https://t.co/8nstiepdjh https://t.co/zX8KLBdjCY 10 hours ago

TheSun

The Sun Ferrari travel plans for Australian Grand Prix going ahead as planned despite Italy's coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/IIBtKWlRRO 11 hours ago

SunMotorsport

The Sun - Motorsport Ferrari travel plans for Australian Grand Prix going ahead as planned despite Italy’s coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/iosgIenY1h 14 hours ago

dsford23

Joel Ormerod RT @autosport: The Ferrari Formula 1 team says its preparations for the Australian GP are continuing as planned, despite the lockdown annou… 14 hours ago

Lctiam

Lawrence C. Toliver Ferrari F1 travel plans going ahead despite Italy lockdown https://t.co/63f94f4Mc2 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.