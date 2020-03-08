Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Louie Sibley and Chris Martin goals keep alive Derby’s Championship play-off hopes with win over Blackburn

Louie Sibley and Chris Martin goals keep alive Derby’s Championship play-off hopes with win over Blackburn

talkSPORT Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Derby kept alive their Championship play-off hopes with a 3-0 win over Blackburn on Sunday. First-half goals from Louie Sibley and Chris Martin, who added a third with an 85th-minute penalty, ended Rovers’ five-game unbeaten run. It got worse for Tony Mowbray’s men when John Buckley was shown a red card for a poor challenge […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

See Louie Sibley and Chris Martin goals and celebrations for Derby County against Blackburn Rovers

See Louie Sibley and Chris Martin goals and celebrations for Derby County against Blackburn RoversAfter being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United, the Rams resumed their Sky Bet Championship campaign against Rovers at Pride Park Stadium on Sunday...
Derby Telegraph

Derby County 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Louis Sibley and Chris Martin on target in Rams win

Derby County move within five points of a Championship play-off place with victory over fellow hopefuls Blackburn.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.