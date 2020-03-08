Louie Sibley and Chris Martin goals keep alive Derby’s Championship play-off hopes with win over Blackburn

Derby kept alive their Championship play-off hopes with a 3-0 win over Blackburn on Sunday. First-half goals from Louie Sibley and Chris Martin, who added a third with an 85th-minute penalty, ended Rovers’ five-game unbeaten run. It got worse for Tony Mowbray’s men when John Buckley was shown a red card for a poor challenge […]

