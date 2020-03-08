Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ethiopia's Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon

Ethiopia's Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ethiopia’s Teshager, Kenya’s Muriuki win LA Marathon

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut on Sunday, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

Tweets about this

homegypsy

Marti Reed RT @latimes: Breaking: Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia and Margaret Muriuki of Kenya won the 35th edition of the L.A. Marathon. https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

latimes

Los Angeles Times Breaking: Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia and Margaret Muriuki of Kenya won the 35th edition of the L.A. Marathon. https://t.co/QF0SSJ09v5 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.