Ethiopia's Teshager wins L.A. Marathon in debut

ESPN Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager won the L.A. Marathon men's race in his debut, while Margaret Muriuki of Kenya led from start to finish to win the women's race.
