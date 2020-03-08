Ethiopia's Teshager wins L.A. Marathon in debut Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager won the L.A. Marathon men's race in his debut, while Margaret Muriuki of Kenya led from start to finish to win the women's race. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rick Dailey Bayelign Teshager wins Los Angeles Marathon 2020 men’s race: Bayelign Teshager, a 20-year-old from Ethiopia making… https://t.co/co9YjjhHPs 1 hour ago