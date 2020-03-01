Magic vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Magic and Rockets.



Recent related news from verified sources Pelicans vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from proven computer model The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pelicans and Timberwolves.

CBS Sports 12 hours ago



Raptors vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 1 predictions from advanced computer model The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Raptors and Nuggets.

CBS Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this