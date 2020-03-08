Global  

Antetokounmpo has knee sprain, will miss at least 2 games

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Antetokounmpo has knee sprain, will miss at least 2 gamesReigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks' next two games
