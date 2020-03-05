Global  

Juventus 2-0 Inter Milan: Hosts go top in stadium empty because of coronavirus

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Juventus beat Inter Milan to go top of the Serie A table in a surreal match behind closed doors because of coronavirus.
