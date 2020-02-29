Global  

Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side suffer shock loss

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid suffer a shock defeat at Real Betis to hand the initiative to Barcelona in the La Liga title race.
Zidane pleased to see Real earn 2-0 win over Barca after difficult week [Video]Zidane pleased to see Real earn 2-0 win over Barca after difficult week

Zinedine Zidane pleased to see Real Madrid bounce back with 2-0 defeat of Barcelona after difficult week

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:29Published

Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support [Video]Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid are in a delicate situation as they prepare to host Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published


Real Betis vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

Visitors defeated rivals Barcelona 2-0 in their last outing
Independent

Real Madrid's shock defeat by Betis hands title initiative to Barcelona

Real Madrid suffer a shock defeat at Real Betis to hand the initiative to Barcelona in the La Liga title race.
BBC News

cesarenales

Cesar Arenales RT @brfootball: Last weekend: Real Madrid win El Clasico, go top of La Liga This weekend: Real Madrid lose to Betis, fall behind Barcelon… 4 seconds ago

IAmRonaldX

Ronald | The #GigGuy 🇳🇬🦍 RT @bet365: Cristian Tello joined Real Betis in the summer of 2017 departing from Barcelona for a fee of just €5m. He's just scored the wi… 4 seconds ago

saint_bling

saintbling RT @barcacentre: Rival Watch: Real Madrid have lost 2-1 to Real Betis, leaving Barça two points clear at the top of La Liga. 5 seconds ago

alexkirkland

Alex Kirkland Player ratings for @ESPNFC after a really bad night for Real Madrid at the Benito Villlamarín https://t.co/NmUS0LUSao 5 seconds ago

DrKiri98

Mubarak (Blessed😍) RT @Mus6ey: Zidane is the worst coach i've seen in my entire life, Don't he know Toni Kroos is better than him as a player? He deceived us… 12 seconds ago

ThakurMS_

Ashu(GR1E7MANN ❤️) RT @TheEuropeanLad: 2-1 Real Betis. Cristian Tello, the ex Barcelona player, puts Real Betis in front again vs Real Madrid. https://t.co/TH… 16 seconds ago

Razan_Nayef

Razan HKJ. RT @ESPNFC: FT: Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid Madrid hand back first place in La Liga to Barcelona one week after defeating them. https://t.c… 20 seconds ago

D_5starGeneral

5StarGeneral🏁 RT @BlancoTalks: Real Betis - Real Madrid thoughts: -We are not a serious team. -Ramos, Vazquz and Benzema are awful. -Militão with a woef… 21 seconds ago

