UK Open: Michael van Gerwen hits back to beat Gerwyn Price in final Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Michael van Gerwen beats Gerwyn Price 11-9 to win the UK Open title in Minehead. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bryan Bos RT @OfficialPDC: 🚨NINE-DARTER!🚨 Michael van Gerwen hits the SECOND nine-darter of the weekend in his semi-final with Daryl Gurney at the L… 3 days ago Marvin RT @OfficialPDC: MvG INTO THE FINAL! A quite sublime display from Michael van Gerwen who hits a nine-darter and averages 110.32 in victory… 4 days ago Scott Rose UK Open: Michael van Gerwen hits back to beat Gerwyn Price in final https://t.co/DyZXv4Yb7q #Darts 4 days ago Gordon Read BBC Sport - UK Open: Michael van Gerwen hits back to beat Gerwyn Price in final https://t.co/cM4awjCJNL 4 days ago Automobilnews UK Open: Michael van Gerwen hits back to beat Gerwyn Price in final – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/93LRWxUmHj https://t.co/7uLa1UN7IW 4 days ago Newpaper24 UK Open: Michael van Gerwen hits back to beat Gerwyn Price in final – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/Uq9y9sZiDu https://t.co/Qd8ykdylPu 4 days ago Keith Evans UK Open: Michael van Gerwen hits back to beat Gerwyn Price in final https://t.co/XGNr6M4TRQ 4 days ago SportsAlert New post: UK Open: Michael van Gerwen hits back to beat Gerwyn Price in final https://t.co/cS0UTQNF0a 4 days ago