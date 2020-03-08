Global  

UK Open: Michael van Gerwen hits back to beat Gerwyn Price in final

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Michael van Gerwen beats Gerwyn Price 11-9 to win the UK Open title in Minehead.
