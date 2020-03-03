Global  

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results

FOX Sports Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 resultsGet full results for the 2020 Elimination Chamber event, including an Elimination Chamber Match to determine Becky Lynch’s challenger at WrestleMania.
News video: Liv Morgan Living WWE Superstar Dreams

Liv Morgan Living WWE Superstar Dreams 01:18

 Liv Morgan, who grew up a big WWE fan, talks about her path to Elimination Chamber and a possible spot in WrestleMania. Katie Johnston reports.

WWE Now goes live before WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

WWE Now goes live before WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PTRaw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Natalya join a special live WWE Now, hosted by Kayla Braxton and Mike Rome, ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020.
FOX Sports

Shayna Baszler dominates Kairi Sane, wins by submission in first-ever match on RAW

Shayna Baszler dominates Kairi Sane, wins by submission in first-ever match on RAWIn her first WWE match ahead of the Elimination Chamber this weekend, Shayna Baszler looked like a top contender to take on WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch at...
FOX Sports


newpaper24

Newpaper24 WWE Elimination Chamber Results 2020: Live Updates and Predictions – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/YBKpMBySBo https://t.co/yJeGNzoSJW 34 seconds ago

WNSource

WrestlingNewsSource.Com WWE Elimination Chamber Results: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match https://t.co/XBWbHbm1ii #wwe #eliminationchamber #wwechamber #results 52 seconds ago

POSTwrestling

POST Wrestling WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS The Miz & John Morrison win the Elimination Chamber match in 32:54 to retain the S… https://t.co/UlLl2P0kMW 1 minute ago

BOestriecher

Blake Oestriecher A year ago, Kofi Kingston was @WWE's hottest act in route to a WrestleMania world title match. Now? He doesn't have… https://t.co/CAUoRyWLjI 2 minutes ago

dsmenders

Dsmenders 2020 Elimination Chamber Results, Live PPV Updates: Tag Team Chamber Match Winners And More https://t.co/zOlarmdxtY https://t.co/FxgN5qYlcM 2 minutes ago

1AttitudeSports

Attitude Sports WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results - https://t.co/1gYo2HB81U #sports #news #entertainment https://t.co/vBMbHaqJoi 3 minutes ago

wrestleportal

Pro Wrestling Portal WrestlingNewsSource: WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Andrade vs. Carrillo: U.S. Championship Match https://t.co/OpSCOAgxpx 4 minutes ago

sabreenamattow

sabreena mattow RT @ChrisPeepz: We're kinda like a big deal! @WWEUniverse Join The #PeepzNation LIVE right after Elimination Chamber and let us know what y… 5 minutes ago

