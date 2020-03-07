Nets' Jacque Vaughn, DeAndre Jordan hit back at rumors aboutÂ Kenny Atkinson's departure

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day...

Nets part ways with coach Atkinson The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson and assistant Jacque Vaughn will take charge for the rest of the season, the team said on...

Reuters 1 day ago



