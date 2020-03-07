Global  

Nets' Jacque Vaughn, DeAndre Jordan hit back at rumors aboutÂ Kenny Atkinson's departure

Newsday Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
They say there'sÂ no truth in speculation thatÂ Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant helped orchestrate Kenny Atkinson's ouster.
News video: Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson Part Ways

Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson Part Ways 00:26

 The Brooklyn Nets have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Dinwiddie makes late free throws. Nets beat Bulls 110-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day...
Seattle Times

Nets part ways with coach Atkinson

The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson and assistant Jacque Vaughn will take charge for the rest of the season, the team said on...
Reuters

