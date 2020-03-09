WWE fans in a frenzy after Otis sent flying out of Elimination Chamber

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SmackDown Tag Team champions The Miz and John Morrison retained their title after beating The Usos, The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery as well as Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler SmackDown Tag Team champions The Miz and John Morrison retained their title after beating The Usos, The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery as well as Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler 👓 View full article

