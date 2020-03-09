Global  

WWE fans in a frenzy after Otis sent flying out of Elimination Chamber

Daily Star Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
WWE fans in a frenzy after Otis sent flying out of Elimination ChamberSmackDown Tag Team champions The Miz and John Morrison retained their title after beating The Usos, The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery as well as Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
