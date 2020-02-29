Global  

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in India squad for South Africa ODI series

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Bruised and battered in New Zealand, India's ODI squad on Sunday got a major boost as a fit-again Hardik Pandya returned for the three-match series against South Africa, having successfully recuperated from a back surgery. Along with Pandya, opener Shikhar Dhawan and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also add depth to the 15-member...
IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan return as BCCI announces Team India squad for ODI series against South Africa

After the first match in Dharamsala, the next two ODIs will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively.
DNA

MSK monitors Hardik Pandya's fitness in first game post surgery

Hardik Pandya hit four towering sixes and ran swiftly between the wickets at the DY Patil T20 Cup as chief selector MSK Prasad closely monitored the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu

