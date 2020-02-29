Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in India squad for South Africa ODI series
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Bruised and battered in New Zealand, India's ODI squad on Sunday got a major boost as a fit-again Hardik Pandya returned for the three-match series against South Africa, having successfully recuperated from a back surgery. Along with Pandya, opener Shikhar Dhawan and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also add depth to the 15-member...
Former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has replaced MSK Prasad as the chief of the BCCI selection panel. Former pacer Harvinder Singh has also joined the panel as replacement for Gagan Khoda. CAC member..
