Harbhajan Singh questions non-selection of spinners Saxena, Wakhare

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Harbhajan Singh called out the continued non-selection of Jalaj Saxena and other spinners like Akshay Wakhare and Shahbaz Nadeem. Harbhajan questioned the selectors favouring Washington Sundar ahead of other spinners who, according to him doesn't even spin the ball.

"There is a spinner named Jalaj Saxena. They just refuse to...
