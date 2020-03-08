Coronavirus: Italy locks down 16 million people

Monday, 9 March 2020 () Italy’s government early Sunday took the extraordinary step of locking down much of the country’s north, restricting the movement for about a quarter of the population (16 million) in regions that serve as the country’s economic engine.
