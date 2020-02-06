Global  

Katy Perry treats MCG to Roar and Firework for Women's WT20

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
It was raining 'fireworks' as singer Katy Perry rocked the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with her powerful performance ahead of the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Celebrating International Women's Day, the 35-year-old singer opened the finale between India and Australia with two of her biggest hits --...
