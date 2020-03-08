Global  

Tilakratne Dilshan stars as Sri Lanka Legends beat Australia legends

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Sri Lankan skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan held his nerve as they defeated Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka Legends managed to score 161/8 and then bowled out Australia to 154. Sri Lankan bowlers had reduced Aussies to 59/7, but then...
