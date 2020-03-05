Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Time for introspection: Diana Edulji following India's Women's WT20 loss

Time for introspection: Diana Edulji following India's Women's WT20 loss

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Former India Diana Edulji has called for introspection following the team's crushing loss in the T20 World Cup final against Australia.

"Let us not be too harsh on them. They had a good run. We broke the semi-finals jinx. The loss has shown that T20 is not our forte, our forte is ODI cricket. It is time for good some...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji 01:42

 Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-skipper Shantha Rangaswamy want Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy review

Former skipper Shantha Rangaswamy feels the time has come for Harmanpreet Kaur to take a call on her captaincy future as she is much more important to the Indian...
Mid-Day

'Broken the jinx finally': CoA member Diana Edulji says India's entry in T20 World Cup final will be game-changing

India made it to its first finals of the Women's T20 World Cup. While many congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur and Co, many wished the two teams could clash and earn...
DNA


Tweets about this

IamAjay_27

TheAjayAgwan Shantha Rangaswamy Says Time For Harmanpreet Kaur To Review Captaincy, Diana Edulji Calls For Introspection https://t.co/aRqZ8Iskrg 10 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Shantha Rangaswamy Says Time For Harmanpreet Kaur To Review Captaincy, Diana Edulji Calls For Introspection… https://t.co/4Zor7Es3Nh 10 hours ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: Shantha Rangaswamy says time for Harmanpreet Kaur to review captaincy, Diana Edulji calls for introspection https://t.co… 10 hours ago

TOICricket

TOI Cricket Shantha Rangaswamy says time for Harmanpreet Kaur to review captaincy, Diana Edulji calls for introspection https://t.co/p7kgRaPzvg 11 hours ago

TheSecular_News

The Secular Shantha Rangaswamy says time for Harmanpreet Kaur to review captaincy, Diana Edulji calls for introspection… https://t.co/uYgbuI1Cpe 11 hours ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Shantha Rangaswamy says time for Harmanpreet Kaur to review captaincy, Diana Edulji calls for introspection https://t.co/YjGZT2sf6u 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.