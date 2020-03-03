Global  

WWE Elimination Chamber RESULTS: Sami Zayn finally wins Intercontinental title, Shayna Baszler wins women’s chamber

talkSPORT Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
WWE Elimination Chamber went down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday night and fans got more than they bargained for. While the two world champions, Roman Reigns and many other top stars were missing, the rest of the roster stepped up in a big way. Let’s get into the results below: The Vikings Raiders def. Curt […]
