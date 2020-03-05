Global  

UPDATE 2-Golf-Briton Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot

Reuters India Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Englishman Tyrrell Hatton secured a one-stroke victory over Marc Leishman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday after hitting a series of clutch shots over the dangerous final stretch, culminating with a rock-solid par at the last.
 Prior to the beginning of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the USPS unveiled his commemorative stamp.

