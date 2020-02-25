Global  

F1: Bahrain to hold Grand Prix without fans on March 22

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Bahrain's Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for March 20-22 will be held without spectators, the organisers said Sunday in the latest sporting event to be hit by measures to contain the new coronavirus. One of the other early races in the Formula One season, the Shanghai Grand Prix on April 19, has been postponed although organisers...
Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Spectators barred from Bahrain F1 Grand Prix due to coronavirus

Spectators barred from Bahrain F1 Grand Prix due to coronavirus 01:14

 The Bahrain Grand Prix is the latest sports event to be hit by the fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

