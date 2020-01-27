Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > John O’Shea: What I really think of Paul Pogba at Man United

John O’Shea: What I really think of Paul Pogba at Man United

The Sport Review Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
John O’Shea is tipping Paul Pogba to hand Manchester United a big boost when he returns to action for the Red Devils. The French midfielder has suffered through an injury-hit campaign for the Red Devils this season and he has barely featured for Manchester United this term. Pogba underwent ankle surgery back in January and […]

The post John O’Shea: What I really think of Paul Pogba at Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruno-Pogba is an exciting partnership, says Lee Sharpe [Video]Bruno-Pogba is an exciting partnership, says Lee Sharpe

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe believes a Bruno Fernandes-Paul Pogba attacking midfield partnership is exactly what his old side needs and says the club have also missed Pogba's..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published

MANCHESTER UNITED & BARCELONA SLAMMED BY PAUL POGBA’S AGENT! | #WNTT [Video]MANCHESTER UNITED & BARCELONA SLAMMED BY PAUL POGBA’S AGENT! | #WNTT

With Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United in 2020 his agent Mino Raiola has had his say on the club as well as Barcelona and Ajax!

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 09:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Paul Pogba's Man Utd departure signalled after Jack Grealish transfer

Paul Pogba's Man Utd departure signalled after Jack Grealish transferManchester United star Paul Pogba has been largely absent this season and transfer rumours over his future have swirled all year ahead of the summer transfer...
Daily Star Also reported by •Lichfield Mercury

What Bruno Fernandes signing means for Paul Pogba's Man Utd future

What Bruno Fernandes signing means for Paul Pogba's Man Utd futureBruno Fernandes has made an instant impact at Manchester United since his January transfer, while Paul Pogba appears to be edging closer to leaving the club
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.