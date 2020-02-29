Global  

Tokyo Olympics qualifiers: Boxers Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishnan spot on

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Tokyo Olympics qualifiers: Boxers Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishnan spot onAsian champion Pooja Rani (75kg) and the seasoned Vikas Krishan (69kg) on Sunday became the first set of Indian boxers to qualify for this year's Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the semi-finals of the continental qualifiers here. While fourth-seeded Rani notched up a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Pornnipa Chutee, Krishan endured...
News video: Five India boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Asian Qualifiers | OneIndia News

Five India boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Asian Qualifiers | OneIndia News 04:12

 Five Indian boxers, including the seasoned trio of Vikas Krishan (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg), secured Tokyo Olympic berths on MARCH 8 by advancing to the semifinals of the Asian Qualifiers with mostly commanding victories in Jordon.

Amid coronavirus fear, African boxers vie for 2020 Olympic berths [Video]

Amid coronavirus fear, African boxers vie for 2020 Olympic berths

In Senegal, Africa's best boxers are still trying to qualify for Tokyo 2020 despite doubts of cancellations because of the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Boxing: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan book Olympic berth, enter semis of Asian qualifiers

They became the first set of Indian boxers to qualify for this year’s Tokyo Olympics
Hindu

Asian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan seal qualification

 Pooja Rani (75kg) on Sunday became the first Indian boxer to secure qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Zee News


