2020 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament canceled because of outbreak of coronavirus

CBS Sports Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The ATP and WTA Tour event in Indian Wells, Calif., is the first major sporting event in the U.S. called off because of the virus
BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament canceled amid coronavirus concerns, public health emergency

Riverside County, California health officials issued a public health emergency proclamation Sunday, and organizers decided to cancel the tennis tournament.
USATODAY.com

Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley. The...
Seattle Times

Rigg3rd

Rig Lombardi RT @SportsCenter: The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been called off after a case of coronavirus was confi… 16 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament canceled amid coronavirus concerns, public health emergency https://t.co/Y6i35rzg6a 22 minutes ago

dubplanet

◇◇Dubplanet◇◇#MGWV RT @KTLA: The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, scheduled to begin Monday in the Coachella Valley, has been cancelled after Riverside Co.… 25 minutes ago

_oftoday_

of today Coronavirus forces cancellation of Indian Wells The declaration of a public health emergency for the Coachella Val… https://t.co/P3L4cxWOGq 28 minutes ago

newstruthliz

Liz Goldenberg The 2020 BNP Paribas Open #tennis tournament in #IndianWells, #California, has been canceled amid #Wuhan… https://t.co/olICdOc79h 29 minutes ago

DiyathYavin

Diyath Yavin RT @MSNBC: NEW: BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in California says the tournament "will not take place at this time" due to coronavirus… 30 minutes ago

ReformedBully

Reformed Bully The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament has been cancelled marking the first major sporting event in the US to be ax… https://t.co/CfoebK9GUC 32 minutes ago

_sassp

ลูกปามแงวน้อยน่ารักมาก RT @cumkom: 2020 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament canceled because of outbreak of coronavirus https://t.co/8m9xMhKoHB via @CBSSports 36 minutes ago

