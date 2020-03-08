Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shikha Pandey puts pain aside to salute Alyssa Healy

Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shikha Pandey puts pain aside to salute Alyssa Healy

Zee News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Pandey was one of the tournament’s outstanding seamers and economical throughout the group stage but came unstuck against Australia’s Healy, her ten balls to the opener taken for 27 runs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's WT20 | Harmanpreet Kaur: We can't blame Shafali Verma for defeat

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday backed beleaguered 16-year-old Shafali Verma after her dropped catch of Alyssa Healy cost India dear in the Women's T20 World...
Mid-Day

Australia set India 185 for victory in Women's T20 World Cup

Opening batswomen Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored glittering half-centuries as defending champions Australia set India an imposing 185 runs for victory in...
Reuters India Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

SugarGenius123

Jennifer RT @AusWomenCricket: Moons does NOT drop them! Shikha Pandey has to go for 2 and India are 7-92 (17.1) LIVE: https://t.co/izyQADSoCJ #Cmo… 12 hours ago

SugarGenius123

Jennifer RT @AusWomenCricket: Out. The skipper Meg Lanning finds Shikha Pandey in the field and has to go for 16. Ash Gardner comes to the crease… 12 hours ago

ThePranavShinde

Pranav Shinde RT @FirstpostSports: OUT! It's all collapsing for India. Shikha Pandey and Richa Ghosh went for glory and were dismisses in quick successi… 16 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: From Alyssa Healy's big consecutive sixes off the bowling of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey, to Shafali Verma's… 18 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports From Alyssa Healy's big consecutive sixes off the bowling of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey, to Shafali Verm… https://t.co/iGuGYK7klN 18 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: #T20WorldCup | #INDWvAUSW | #AUSWvINDW | #AlyssaHealy Hat-trick of sixes! @ahealy77 (75* off 37) brings up Australia's 100… 18 hours ago

PaedoAbuseLiars

Paedo Britain Women's T20 World Cup final: Alyssa Healy hits three sixes in a row for Australia v India: Alyssa Healy hits Shikha… https://t.co/6edz91qJGX 21 hours ago

iamRR7

Fazle Rabbi Riyad RT @VWHPortsmouth: ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2020 Final | India vs Australia WICKET Meg Lanning (16 runs scored) c Shikha b Deepti FALL O… 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.