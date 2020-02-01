Global  

Solskjaer makes call to Man Utd over three new signings as Bruno Fernandes earns glowing praise

Team Talk Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Solskjaer spoke positively about United's new star man, played down his row with Guardiola and also stressed what they needs this summer.

The post Solskjaer makes call to Man Utd over three new signings as Bruno Fernandes earns glowing praise appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 [Video]Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Solskjaer: Fernandes is a top player [Video]Solskjaer: Fernandes is a top player

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised new signing Bruno Fernandes but was disappointed his side couldn't break down Wolves during their 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:55Published


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes admission about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United has already provided a big boost for the Red Devils. The 25-year-old...
The Sport Review

‘He’s sensational’: Solskjaer told to build Man United team around new signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should look to build the Manchester United team around Bruno Fernandes, according to Danny Murphy. The Portugal international has been a big...
The Sport Review

