Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Phoenix Suns never trailed in 140-131 win over Milwaukee Bucks minus injured Giannis Antetokounmpo

Phoenix Suns never trailed in 140-131 win over Milwaukee Bucks minus injured Giannis Antetokounmpo

azcentral.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
All five starters reach double figures for Phoenix Suns in their 140-131 win over Milwaukee, which was without injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks the Washington Wizards’ mascot [Video]Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks the Washington Wizards’ mascot

Giannis Antetokounmpo used his title belt to go after the Washington Wizards’ mascot

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:30Published

Giannis' agent says 'Milwaukee has been great for him' in exclusive interview_Movies [Video]Giannis' agent says 'Milwaukee has been great for him' in exclusive interview_Movies

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead his team out onto the hardwood in Chicago as one of two captains in the NBA All Star Game this weekend.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Phoenix Suns: Can Deandre Ayton become what Giannis Antetokounmpo became?

Giannis Antetokounmpo went from being a skinny rookie in Milwaukee to becoming an NBA MVP. Can Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton reach that same level?  
azcentral.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Daryl Morey on Harden’s beef with Giannis: ‘I don’t think it was a big thing’

Daryl Morey on Harden’s beef with Giannis: ‘I don’t think it was a big thing’Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey joins First Things First to talk the rising tension between his star James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

azcsports

azcentral sports Suns never trail in win over Milwaukee Bucks minus injured Antetokounmpo https://t.co/399btqN6XC 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.