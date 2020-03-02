Covid-19 live: India bans entry of cruise ships, total cases rise to 43
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Italy's death toll from the new coronavirus shot up by 133 to 366 on Sunday while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375. A 63-year-old woman tests positive, making her the first confirmed case in J&K. The number of infected people in India rises to 43. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates:
