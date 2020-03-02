Global  

Covid-19 live: India bans entry of cruise ships, total cases rise to 43

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Italy's death toll from the new coronavirus shot up by 133 to 366 on Sunday while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375. A 63-year-old woman tests positive, making her the first confirmed case in J&K. The number of infected people in India rises to 43. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates:
Coronavirus live: Total confirmed cases rise to 43 in India

Italy's death toll from the new coronavirus shot up by 133 to 366 on Sunday while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375. A...
IndiaTimes

Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31

Bhutan said on Friday it had banned the entry of tourists for two weeks after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, in a tourist who arrived form...
Reuters


