ICC Rankings: Beth Mooney grabs top spot, Shafali Verma slips to 3rd after Women's T20 World Cup
Monday, 9 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
India’s Deepti Sharma has advanced 10 slots to reach 43rd position among batters and is among the top five all-rounders for the first time.
