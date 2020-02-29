Aaron Ramsey scores goal and records assist as Juventus beat Inter Milan in Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100th game, but no fans are there to see it

Global  

talkSPORT Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Aaron Ramsey put in a man-of-the-match display as Juventus beat Inter 2-0 to go top of Serie A on Sunday. The former Arsenal midfielder scored and recorded an assist in a vital win for Maurizio Sarri’s side. Ramsey netted the opener on 54 minutes when he smashed in Blaise Matuidi’s cross, which was laid off […]
News video: Juventus down Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium

Juventus down Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium 01:04

 Juventus down rivals Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium due to coronavirus

Juve to play crunch match against Inter in empty stadium [Video]Juve to play crunch match against Inter in empty stadium

SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (MARCH 8, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. ALLIANZ STADIUM BEFORE THE JUVENTUS MATCH AGAINST INTER MILAN 2. VARIOUS OF ENTRANCE FOR HEALTH CHECKS 3. STEWARD AT STADIUM ENTRANCE

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus [Video]Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed..

