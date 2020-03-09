'He will step up now' - Stoke City boss namechecks youth graduate as contender to fill Joe Allen’s boots



Recent related news from verified sources Euros postponed - The full Uefa statement that will interest Stoke City boss European Championship fall victim to coronavirus and re-scheduling could have implications for Stoke City boss

The Sentinel Stoke 12 hours ago



How many? - Stoke City boss puts a figure on the number of new players he wants this summer Stoke City manager quizzed on how many new players he wants and what kind of team he is building

The Sentinel Stoke 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this