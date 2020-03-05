Global  

Doctor advises 'at risk groups' not to attend Cheltenham Festival amid Coronavirus concerns

Gloucestershire Echo Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Cheltenham Festival will take place at Cheltenham Racecourse tomorrow as Gold Cup week gets underway.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Hand sanitiser stations spotted at Cheltenham Festival to prevent coronavirus spread

Hand sanitiser stations spotted at Cheltenham Festival to prevent coronavirus spread 00:39

 Several hand sanitiser stations have been placed around Cheltenham Racecourse in a bid to stop the coronavirus outbreak developing.

