IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
“There is absolutely no question of a merger with SBI,” said the administrator Prashant Kumar, who is leading the rescue plan of Yes Bank, while SBI is set to infuse funds in the beleaguered lender. RBI on Thursday took control of Yes Bank -- which is laden with bad debts -- failed to raise the capital it needs to stay above mandated regulatory requirements.
'No question' of India's Yes Bank merging with SBI: administrator

India's Yes Bank will not be merged with State Bank of India , which is set to infuse funds in the beleaguered lender, the newly appointed administrator leading...
Reuters

'No question' of Yes Bank merging with SBI - administrator

India's Yes Bank will not be merged with State Bank of India, which is set to infuse funds in the beleaguered lender, the newly appointed administrator leading...
Reuters India

