Coronavirus: Should you be playing Holi this time?

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
eople are being asked to avoid gatherings and many large scale Holi events have also been cancelled due to that. We spoke to doctors from across hospitals and cities and here is what they have to say
News video: Holi sales take a beating in Kanpur over coronavirus

Holi sales take a beating in Kanpur over coronavirus 02:05

 Holi sales take a beating in Kanpur over coronavirus

Govt's Advice On Holi Amid Coronavirus- [Video]Govt's Advice On Holi Amid Coronavirus-

Govt's Advice On Holi Amid Coronavirus-

Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events [Video]Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country. He also held a meeting with the Delhi health Minister and other top..

Holi 2020: Celebrate the festival with these mouth-watering sweet treats

This Holi, it's time to get drenched in the colours and relish mouth-watering delicacies. 
Zee News

Deepika spills the beans on her Holi plans

Bollywood has already started with the celebrations of Holi, with several stars snapped enjoying the festival at the Ambani bash. Spilling the beans on her plans...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Just Jared

IndiaDress

👗🇮🇳 @null Coronavirus: Should you be playing Holi this time? https://t.co/yBft2LAmAv 38 minutes ago

sanjeev66143

$anjiv kumar dev Coronavirus prevention: Should you be playing Holi this time? - Times of India | The Times of India https://t.co/rZ3NpljC6h 42 minutes ago

ETimesLifestyle

ETimes Lifestyle Coronavirus prevention: Should you be playing Holi this time? https://t.co/wnVpjallei 1 hour ago

ektasawant77

Ekta Sawant RT @citizenmatters: The number of reported cases of #coronavirus in India is on the rise. So, should you play #Holi this year? Playing Holi… 5 hours ago

citizenmatters

Citizen Matters The number of reported cases of #coronavirus in India is on the rise. So, should you play #Holi this year? Playing… https://t.co/vMt3evCeEt 5 hours ago

HealthSite4U

The Health Site Playing Holi in the time of coronavirus: What you should keep in mind #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #HoliTips… https://t.co/Q10U7zE8qi 1 day ago

mistbag

Adyaveer RT @RaviTiw62269893: There should be zones for playing holi festival, to avoid spread of #Coronavirus 🙏 @WHO @narendramodi @drharshvardhan… 2 days ago

RaviTiw62269893

Ravi Tiwari There should be zones for playing holi festival, to avoid spread of #Coronavirus 🙏 @WHO @narendramodi @drharshvardhan @UNICEF @UN 2 days ago

