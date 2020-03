bfry RT @Marcel_LJ: With a need for depth & veteran leadership at the position, the Bills have agreed to terms with former All-Pro CB Josh Norma… 8 minutes ago

ThoroughWiz ! Sources: Bills, CB Norman agree to 1-year deal https://t.co/aUpH4j3kjT 16 minutes ago

Heather Burns Sources: Bills, CB Norman agree to 1-year deal https://t.co/kwXNcsFLfB 22 minutes ago

γ € @null Sources: Bills, CB Norman agree to 1-year deal The Bills and cornerback Josh Nor https://t.co/hIBaKfAva0 22 minutes ago

γ € @null Sources: Bills, CB Norman agree to 1-year deal The Bills and cornerback Josh Nor https://t.co/Ewfs3XRFhF 22 minutes ago

SportNewsBuzz Sources: Bills, CB Norman agree to 1-year deal https://t.co/DJxUcbZiFh 23 minutes ago