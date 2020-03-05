Global  

Coronavirus: PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game to be played behind closed doors

Monday, 9 March 2020
The Germans lead 2-1 on aggregate thanks to Erling Haaland's double from the first leg of the last 16 tie
News video: Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola discuss coronavirus

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola discuss coronavirus 02:19

 Football managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola give their opinion on coronavirus affecting the Premier League. The virus has already shut down multiple leagues across Europe and as the outbreak increases in the UK, there are calls for the Premier League to follow suit and play games behind closed...

Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’ [Video]Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’

As some of Italy’s biggest sporting events are played in March, the players on the field are unlikely to hear any cheers, as coronavirus fears have barred crowds from attending games. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published


Coronavirus: La Liga matches & Barca Champions League game behind closed doors

Matches in Spain's top two divisions will be played behind closed doors for at least the next two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.
BBC Sport

Statue of late Valencia superfan watches club alone in the Champions League

A statue of a late fan was the only spectator left in the stands during a Champions League game played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC Sport

