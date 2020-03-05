Coronavirus: PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game to be played behind closed doors

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola discuss coronavirus 02:19 Football managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola give their opinion on coronavirus affecting the Premier League. The virus has already shut down multiple leagues across Europe and as the outbreak increases in the UK, there are calls for the Premier League to follow suit and play games behind closed...