🎙Radio Espionage💥 RT @SportsCenter: The Cowboys have sent a new proposal to Dak Prescott's agent in hopes of kick-starting discussions that lead to a multiye… 55 minutes ago

Kev 5. The @dallascowboys sent in a new contract proposal to their Pro Bowl Quarterback @dak. The two sides have until… https://t.co/AtgYMCmey0 1 hour ago

Carlos Argueta 🤔 Not enough details. I’d absolutely avoid the franchise tag. Source: Cowboys sent Dak Prescott new contract prop… https://t.co/J4KETbjaaz 4 hours ago

d-rock trot Source: Cowboys sent Dak new contract proposal - via @ESPN App https://t.co/KtmDH3thNh 4 hours ago

Bigg Mooe Big money for Dak!! So that means #TomBrady offer sheet is going to blow the roof off!!! #NFL Source: Cowboys sent… https://t.co/UgXotTStsT 5 hours ago

Cindy Solis Source: Cowboys send Dak new contract proposal https://t.co/GitvP94pMa. PLEASES , PLEASE ,PLEASE DO NOT SIGN DAK HE… https://t.co/LYzTG0ane1 6 hours ago