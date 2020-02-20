Global  

Source: Cowboys send Dak new contract proposal

ESPN Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
With the deadline to use the franchise tag coming Thursday, the Cowboys have sent a new proposal to Dak Prescott's agent in hopes of kick-starting earnest discussions that lead to a multiyear agreement, according to a source.
