Anthony Davis licks hand, immediately high-fives LeBron James, Avery Bradley during Lakers' win over Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103 on Sunday, snapping their Staples...

Nick Wright: The Clippers have been built to slow down LeBron, but they've ignored AD Nick Wright is joined by Sarah Kustok and Kevin Wildes to talk the Los Angeles Lakers, and what their win vs the Philadelphia 76ers means for their playoff...

FOX Sports 5 days ago



