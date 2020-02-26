Mary Kom qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Global  

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) qualified for Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the Asian Qualifiers' semifinal with a comfortable win over Philippines' Irish Magno on Monday. Second-seeded Mary Kom, who won a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics when women's boxing was first introduced at the showpiece, won the qualifier bout 5-0 in Jordan.
