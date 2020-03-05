Global  

Boxing news: Anthony Joshua meets the Queen after giving inspiring speech during Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey

Boxing news: Anthony Joshua meets the Queen after giving inspiring speech during Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey

talkSPORT Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua met the Queen of England as he spoke in front of the Royal Family during a service to celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday. Britain’s unified heavyweight world champion, who proudly also represents his Nigerian background, was chosen to give a reflection at Westminster Abbey. His speech touched on a number of issues, with […]
