Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Rachael Blackmore: The female jockey with a serious shot at being crowned top rider at Cheltenham Festival 2020

Rachael Blackmore: The female jockey with a serious shot at being crowned top rider at Cheltenham Festival 2020

talkSPORT Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
After a breakthrough 2019 for female jockeys, Rachael Blackmore could well be the story of this Cheltenham Festival. Last year saw history made at Prestbury Park as Bryony Frost became the first woman to ride a Grade One winner over jumps at the Festival, triumphing on Frodon in the Ryanair Chase, before Blackmore followed suit […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women Make Film [Video]Women Make Film

Women Make Film Trailer This epic exploration of filmmaking by women offers an essential and celebratory revisionist history of cinema told through the lenses of the world’s greatest female..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rachael Blackmore's living the dream at Cheltenham - and eyeing top jockey crown

With rides including Arkle favourite Notepad, Irish Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle and A Plus Tard, leading the market in the Ryanair Chase, Rachael...
Stroud Life

Cheltenham Festival 2020: Rachael Blackmore on 'unbelievable position'

BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- From plans to be a vet to becoming Ireland's second female professional jump jockey - Rachael Blackmore on Cheltenham hopes...
BBC Local News Also reported by •IndependentGloucester CitizenStroud Life

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.