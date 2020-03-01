|
Raptors vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 9 predictions from model on 49-31 roll
|
|
Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Raptors vs. Jazz game 10,000 times.
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
All-New Honda Jazz Crosstar Exterior Design
Honda has unveiled the all-new Jazz, featuring advanced two-motor hybrid powertrain technology as standard for the first time. The new generation of the popular B-segment hatchback builds on the..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:22Published
All-New Honda Jazz & Honda Jazz Crosstar Driving Video
Honda has unveiled the all-new Jazz, featuring advanced two-motor hybrid powertrain technology as standard for the first time. The new generation of the popular B-segment hatchback builds on the..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:35Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this