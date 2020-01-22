Global  

Manchester United take significant step towards Jude Bellingham transfer

Sutton Coldfield Observer Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Birmingham City transfer news – Blues wonderkid Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, and reports suggest it could be getting closer.
'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through' [Video]'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through'

Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet was unable to say for certain if Jude Bellingham - who has attracted interest from Manchester United - will stay at the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published

Manchester United Made A £30m Play for Blue's Youngest Player, 16-Year-Old Jude Bellingham [Video]Manchester United Made A £30m Play for Blue's Youngest Player, 16-Year-Old Jude Bellingham

Manchester United Made A £30m Play for Blue's Youngest Player, 16-Year-Old Jude Bellingham

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:05Published


Man United fans use Erling Haaland transfer to make this Jude Bellingham point

Man United fans use Erling Haaland transfer to make this Jude Bellingham pointBirmingham City transfer news: Manchester United have taken the Blues prodigy's parents on a tour of their Carrington training ground and the Old Trafford...
Walsall Advertiser

Jude Bellingham transfer latest: Youngster on Man United tour amid Arsenal and Dortmund interest

Jude Bellingham transfer latest: Youngster on Man United tour amid Arsenal and Dortmund interestBirmingham City's teenage star Jude Bellingham is one of the top-rated youngsters in England with interest rumoured from a host of clubs, and has been spotted at...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Manchester United take significant step towards Jude Bellingham transfer https://t.co/T8qNouxtUa #manutd https://t.co/DdaarfZJhA 4 hours ago

Midlands_Footy_

Midlands Footy ⚽️ #BCFC Manchester United take significant step towards Jude Bellingham transfer https://t.co/IC5YQOZW4r https://t.co/sb20yLzTb7 4 hours ago

