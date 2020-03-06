Global  

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Zee News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Second-seeded Mary Kom notched up a comfortable 5-0 win over Philippines' Irish Magno in her quarterfinal bout for a ticket to her second Olympic Games and top seed Amit Panghal edged out familiar foe Carlo Paalam of Philippines in a 4-1 split verdict to be assured of his maiden Olympic appearance.
Mary Kom qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) qualified for Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the Asian Qualifiers' semifinal with a comfortable win over Philippines'...
IndiaTimes

Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom, Amit Pangal look to grab Tokyo berth

Indian boxers MC Mary Kom (51kg) and Amit Panghal (52kg) will look to seek a berth for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth when they enter the ring at...
DNA

