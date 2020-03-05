Global  

Mark Schlereth gives Tom Brady an 80% chance to leave the Patriots

FOX Sports Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Mark Schlereth gives Tom Brady an 80% chance to leave the PatriotsMark Schlereth joins Doug Gottlieb in studio to talk some Tom Brady. Hear why Mark thinks it's more than likely that he will leave the New England Patriots in free agency.
News video: Who Has To Give In: Brady Or Belichick?

Who Has To Give In: Brady Or Belichick? 04:02

 ESPN's Mike Reiss breaks down the latest in the ongoing mystery of whether Tom Brady will remain with the Patriots.

