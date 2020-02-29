Global  

Get to know: Dana White says Weili Zhang will be a huge star for UFC just like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey

talkSPORT Monday, 9 March 2020
The UFC has been built on superstars with mainstream appeal and they may have just found another. UFC president Dana White has been full of praise for Women’s Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang and she competed in one of, if not the greatest female MMA fight ever on Saturday. At UFC 248, Zhang overcame Joanna Jedrzejczyk […]
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Sustains Brutal Injuries in UFC 248 Fight Against Zhang Weili

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Sustains Brutal Injuries in UFC 248 Fight Against Zhang Weili 01:13

 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Sustains Brutal Injuries in UFC 248 Fight Against Zhang Weili On March 7, former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk took on current strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 248. The fight, which resulted in a split-decision victory in Weili's favor, is being hailed as a potential...

