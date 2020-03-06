Global  

Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy bag braces as Leicester condemn relegation-threatened Aston Villa to fourth consecutive league defeat

talkSPORT Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Doubles from both Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy saw Leicester breeze past relegation-threatened Aston Villa in a dominant 4-0 victory at the King Power. In a first half that was controlled by Brendan Rodgers’ men, Barnes was on hand to capitalise on a woeful error by Villa stopper Pepe Reina to give his side the […]
 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hopes Jamie Vardy will be available to face Aston Villa on Monday Night Football

