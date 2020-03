Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was having surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun was being operated on prior to Texas’ spring training game against the Oakland Athletics. Woodward said doctors would decide during […] 👓 View full article